Frolik rallies streaking Flames to 4-3 win over Panthers

CALGARY, Alberta - Michael Frolik had a goal and two assists to lead the streaking Calgary Flames to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Frolik has eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games since coach Bill Peters made the veteran a healthy scratch on Dec. 29.

Mark Giordano, Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary (29-13-4). The Western Conference-leading Flames have won four games in a row to improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine.

Johnny Gaudreau had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (seven goals, nine assists).

Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Florida (17-18-8). The struggling Panthers are winless in their last five, including an 0-2-1 start to a five-game road trip.

David Rittich made 24 saves to improve to 17-4-3 for the Flames.

Roberto Luongo, tested 23 times, dropped to 8-10-1 for the Panthers.

The score was tied 2-all in the third period when Frolik took advantage of Huberdeau's turnover at the blue line and fed Tkachuk all alone in front for a goal that put the Flames ahead for good at 8:29. Tkachuk spun and whipped his 21st goal through Luongo's pads.

Monahan's 24th goal ended up the game-winner after Dadanov scored with 20 seconds remaining.

Down 2-0 in the second, Calgary got the comeback started at 10:14 of the second when Frolik deflected in Mikael Backlund's shot.

The Flames tied it five minutes later on a terrific setup by Frolik. Darting down the wing, he stopped sharply after gaining the zone, then patiently waited for Giordano to jump up into the rush before sliding a perfect cross-ice pass that the Flames' captain fired past Luongo.

It was the first three-point game for Frolik in three seasons.

Florida coach Bob Boughner challenged the goal, citing goaltender interference on Tkachuk, who slightly bumped Luongo seconds before the puck went in, but the call on the ice stood.

Building on a solid opening 20 minutes, the Panthers surged in front by two on Huberdeau's breakaway goal 20 seconds into the second. Sprung in alone on a terrific pass by Keith Yandle, Huberdeau slipped a shot through Rittich's pads.

Taking advantage of a sleepy start by the Flames, who were outshot 10-4 in the first, Florida scored the only goal of the period when Hoffman got his 21st after a turnover by Noah Hanifin.

NOTES: Frolik's last three-point game was against Winnipeg on March 16, 2016. ... Flames LW Andrew Mangiapane played his first game since Dec. 15. In 18 career games, he has yet to get a point. ... Garnet Hathaway was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Play at Vancouver on Sunday.

Flames: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.