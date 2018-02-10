Kings snap Panthers' winning streak

SUNRISE, Fla. - Anze Kopitar scored his 22nd goal of the season, Jonathan Quick made 35 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Jonny Brodzinski scored the go-ahead goal, and Nick Shore also connected for the Kings.

Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, and Harri Sateri made 23 saves. They had won four in a row.

Kopitar stretched the Kings' lead to 3-1 just 25 seconds into the third. Kopitar took a pass from Alex Iafallo in the low slot and redirected the puck past Sateri.

Brodzinski put the Kings ahead 2-1 when he backhanded a shot that bounced off the Panthers' Denis Malgin and past Sateri with 3:57 left in the second.

With 4:26 left in the third, Kings center Trevor Lewis was driven into the boards by Jared McCann. Lewis lay motionless on the ice for a minute or so. He later skated off the ice and to the locker room with the assistance of the trainer.

The Kings tied it at 1 on Shore's goal. Shore took a backhanded pass from Andy Andreoff in the left circle, worked the puck into the slot, and fired a shot over Sateri's glove at 3:09 of the second period.

Ekblad's power-play goal gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Ekblad grabbed a rebound that came off the end boards at the left side of the crease and put the puck over Quick's shoulder with 8:28 left in the first period.

Notes: Kings D Alec Martinez returned after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... The Kings played the first game of a seven-game trip. ... The Panthers sent rookie goalie Samuel Montembeault, to Springfield of the AHL on Thursday to make room for the return of James Reimer. Panthers G Roberto Luongo practiced Thursday for the first time since he suffered a groin injury on Dec. 4 against the New York Islanders.



UP NEXT

Kings: At Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Panthers: At Edmonton on Monday night.

