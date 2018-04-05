Luongo set to play 1000th game in net

SUNRISE, Fla. - Roberto Luongo is about to make history and he doesn't particularly care.

The Panthers goalie will become the third goalie ever to start 1000 games in net when the Panthers host Boston on Thursday.

With just three games to go in the season, the Panthers need to win out to have any shot at the playoffs.

Luongo said, "It's as nice milestone, it's all fine and dandy, but you know like I said the most important thing now is we have three games left. They're all crucial, we know that, it starts with tonight. I gotta tell you 100% of my focus is on that right now, it's all that matters to me. Milestones are great, they're nice to reflect on in the offseason. But for right now, I think it's all about trying to get into the playoffs."

