Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck out indefinitely following ankle surgery

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck has undergone surgery to repair an ankle fracture and will be out of the lineup indefinitely, team President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon announced Wednesday.

Tallon said the surgery was successful.

Trocheck, 25, sustained the ankle injury during the first period of the Panthers' Monday game against the Ottawa Senators.

"Vinny is a tremendous competitor and leader for our club," Tallon said. "It's never easy to see a player and person like him suffer an injury like this, but we are confident that he will make a full recovery and be back on the ice with our team this season."

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Pittsburgh has registered 14 points over 18 games this season with the Panthers.

The 2017 NHL All-Star was originally selected by the Panthers in the third round -- 64th overall -- of the 2011 NHL Draft.

