Panthers host Stoneman Douglas players for practice at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers hosted the state championship hockey teams from Stoneman Douglas for practice on Monday.

The varsity and junior varsity club teams skated at the BB&T Center as they prepare for a trip to the national high school hockey championships.

When practice was over, the team received a special surprise when the Panthers and NHL brought out the real Stanley Cup trophy.

Students took turns holding the esteemed trophy over their heads as they skated on the ice.

The Panthers are wearing MSD patches on their jerseys and helmet stickers for the remainder of the season to honor the 17 people that were killed in the school shooting on Feb. 14.

