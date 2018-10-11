Panthers prepared for home opener

The Panthers hit the ice on Thursday morning ahead of the home opener

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers are ready to hit the ice in Sunrise.

The Panthers have their home opener on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Panthers head coach Bob Boughner said Thursday, "It's been a long time coming, it's a place that we played well in last year. Doesn't mean much now. We gotta start a new home streak here. I know the guys are excited, always excited for the home opener."

The Panthers will honor their inaugural 1993-1994 team.

Several players from the team will be on hand.

Boughner said, "I expect it's going to be a loud building. Everybody is gonna have some fun, especially with the 25 anniversary and the guys coming back. "

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

