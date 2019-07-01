Panthers sign All-Star goaltender Bobrovsky to 7-year deal

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers have signed goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to a seven-year contract.

A person with knowledge of the signing says Bobrovsky's deal is worth $70 million for a salary-cap hit of $10 million per season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team did not announce the terms of the contract.

"Sergei is an elite starting goaltender who has consistently proven to be one of the best in the NHL," said Panthers general manager Dale Tallon. "Adding a world class goalie with Sergei's abilities and experience will give us a solid foundation in net and the confidence to win every night as we look towards this next era of Panthers hockey in South Florida."

Bobrovsky was Florida's top free-agent target this summer, especially after last week's retirement of longtime goalie Roberto Luongo. Bobrovsky has a 2.46 goals-against average over nine NHL seasons, the last seven of those with Columbus.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner was second in the NHL with 37 victories last season and led the league with nine shutouts.

