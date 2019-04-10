Panthers stay put in draft lottery, will select No. 13

There was no lottery luck for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Entering the National Hockey League draft lottery with a 2 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers stayed in their slot going into the lottery and will have the No. 13 pick in June’s NHL Draft in Vancouver.

New Jersey won the lottery and will pick first, the New York Rangers will pick second and the Chicago Blackhawks third.

The Rangers moved up from their No. 6 slot to No. 2, while Chicago moved up from No. 12 all the way to No. 3.

The Panthers picked No. 15 overall last year, selecting Russian forward Grigori Denisenko.

NHL draft lottery results (draft order for picks 1-15)

1. New Jersey Devils

2. New York Rangers

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Colorado Avalanche (from Ottawa)

5. Los Angeles Kings

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Buffalo Sabres

8. Edmonton Oilers

9. Anaheim Ducks

10. Vancouver Canucks

11. Philadelphia Flyers

12. Minnesota Wild

13. Florida Panthers

14. Arizona Coyotes

15. Montreal Canadiens

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.