Panthers to honor Stoneman Douglas by wearing helmet stickers, arm patches

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers will be taking several steps to honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The team is already wearing helmet stickers and arm patches in honor of the school.

They will continue to do so for the rest of the season.

The Panthers will also be selling "MSD" patches for $10.

Money from those sales will go to the school's Victims Fund.

On Thursday, the Panthers will also have a large-scale blood drive at the BB&T Center.

