Panthers trade C Brassard to Avs for draft pick

DENVER - Center Derick Brassard is changing dressing rooms after being traded from the Florida Panthers to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Panthers sent Brassard and a conditional sixth-round pick to the Avalanche for a 2020 third-round pick. Colorado only gets the sixth-round pick if it re-signs Brassard, who is a pending free agent.

Brassard took the ice in Denver for the Panthers' morning skate but was pulled off and could face his former team on Monday night.

This is the second time Brassard has been traded in the past month after going from Pittsburgh to Florida. It's his fifth trade in the past six years.

The Panthers made another deal, acquiring forward prospect Jean Sebastian Dea from Pittsburgh in exchange for veteran defenseman Chris Wideman.

Dea, 25, has five goals and two assists in 29 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and New Jersey.

Pittsburgh is the 29-year-old Wideman's fourth NHL stop this season. He began the year in Ottawa, was moved to Edmonton and then the Panthers. He has two goals and five assists in 25 games.

