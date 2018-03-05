Panthers win 6th straight

SUNRISE, Fla. - Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, Roberto Luongo made 39 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Sunday for their season-best sixth straight victory -- all at home.

Aleksander Barkov scored his 25th goal of the season and had an assist, and Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal. The Panthers are in the final Eastern Conference playoff position.

Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, and Petr Mrazek made 22 saves in his sixth straight start. Philadelphia has lost three straight after winning six in a row.

The Panthers made it 3-0 with 1:54 left in the second on Dadonov's second goal. Dadonov took a pass from Barkov near the blue line, took it into the slot and shot it over Mrazek's gove.

Huberdeau backhanded the puck through Mrazek's pads at 2:47 of the third.

Konecny poked in a rebound with 3:21 left in the third to finish the scoring.

Dadonov has nine goals in his last 10 games, including his first career hat trick Feb. 24 against Pittsburgh and leads the Panthers with five multi-goal games.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 2:41 in on a power-play goal. Barkov took a pass from Keith Yandle near the blue line, skated in and backhanded the puck past Mrazek. Barkov has a four-game goals streak. Luongo had the secondary assist.

Dadonov put the Panthers ahead 2-0 on his first goal when he fired a shot from the left circle on a pass from Nick Bjugstad and beat Mrazek on the glove side with 5:11 left in the first. Bjugstad has 11 assists in his last 15 games.

Notes: Luongo's assist on Barkov's first period goal was his 22nd career point. ... Barkov has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in his past 15 games. ... The Flyers played their second game in less that 24 hours, losing 7-6 in a shootout at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

UP NEXT:

Flyers: Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Panthers: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.



