Vincent Trocheck #21 of the Florida Panthers is seen in a file photo.

OTTAWA, Ontario - Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck was seriously hurt Monday during a game against the Ottawa Senators in Canada, the team said.

The team said Trocheck, 25, suffered a "lower body injury" and he is undergoing evaluation.

Trocheck was taken off the ice on a stretcher after he twisted his leg while chasing after the puck during the first period.

#FlaPanthers Trochek with a nasty looking injury. The stretcher is coming out here. #Sens pic.twitter.com/MXxowADHaD — Alex M (@nhlsensandstuff) November 20, 2018

