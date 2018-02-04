Ray Lewis elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ray Lewis is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while fellow former Hurricane Edgerrin James will have to wait another year.

Lewis joins this year's Hall of Fame class, announced Saturday night on the eve of the Super Bowl. Before heading to the NFL, Lewis was a three-year starter at linebacker for the Hurricanes from 1993-95. The two-time All-American led the Big East Conference in tackles as a sophomore in 1994 and a junior in 1995.

He was also the 1995 runner-up for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker in college football.

Lewis became the 26th overall pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 1996 NFL draft. The 13-time Pro Bowl player spent his entire 17-year career in Baltimore, leading the Ravens to a pair of Super Bowl victories and being named the MVP of the 2001 Super Bowl.

He was selected in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. He joins Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile.

James ranks third on Miami's all-time rushing list with 2,960 yards and 32 touchdowns. The fourth overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 draft, James was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was the league's rushing leader in each of his first two seasons.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. James will be eligible again in 2019.

Lewis and James are both members of Miami's Sports Hall of Fame.

