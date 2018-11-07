Beckham, partners move closer to MLS stadium after Miami voters approve referendum

MIAMI - What once seemed like an impossible dream may actually be coming true for David Beckham and his partners with Inter Miami MLS.

Miami voters approved a referendum Tuesday that will allow David Beckham's group to negotiate a lease to build a new stadium on city land where the Melreese golf course currently sits.

Needless to say, the soccer superstar was ecstatic when the votes came rolling in throughout the night.

“We haven’t just proved to Miami today, we’ve proved to the world that persistence, patience makes things happen,” said Beckham at a celebratory event in Coral Gables. “We’re gonna bring a championship-winning team.”

With 87 percent of precincts reporting, those voting 'yes' were at 59 percent, while those opposed to the development had tallied just 40 percent of the vote.

Beckham and Miami businessman Jorge Mas have long desired to build a billion-dollar complex just east of Miami International Airport, and now they'll be able to do so without a competitive bidding process.

If negotiations conclude as expected, Miami Freedom Park will include a 25,000 seat stadium for the city's new MLS team, along with a hotel and office space.

The ownership is promising the city about $3.5 million in annual rent.

“Today is a historic day for the sport in our country, and another building block in our vision to become a soccer nation,” said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.

