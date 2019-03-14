Chad Johnson suits up for Boca Raton soccer club

Chad Johnson, pictured here June 19, 2012, during Miami Dolphins preseason camp in Davie, Florida, has signed with the Boca Raton Football Club.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is back to playing football -- that is, futbol.

The Boca Raton Football Club announced Tuesday it has signed the six-time Pro Bowl player.

"Chad is a tremendous athlete," Boca Raton head coach Jim Rooney said. "He has proven himself in the gridiron and will now prove himself in the soccer pitch. Chad has had some great training and preseason matches with us and we are excited to continue this journey with him."

Johnson was a second-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001. He spent 10 seasons with the Bengals before joining the New England Patriots in 2011.

The Miami Beach native spent the 2012 preseason with the Miami Dolphins, but he was cut after his arrest on a domestic battery charge involving his then-wife.

Johnson will wear No. 85, his NFL jersey number. He once legally changed his last name to "Ochocinco."

He's already played and started five preseason games for the semi-pro soccer team, scoring a goal and recording two assists.

"I'm really excited to join the team and contribute in any way possible," Johnson said. "For me, this is more than just an opportunity, but a dream come true that I was never able to fulfill during my childhood."

Johnson and the team will begin regular-season play this weekend in Port St. Lucie.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.