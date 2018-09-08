Colombians celebrate soccer victory against Venezuela in Miami-Dade

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Some 34,000 soccer fans -- who were wearing mostly yellow, blue and red -- filled half of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday night.

The stadium's capacity is about 65,000. The majority of the fans were from Colombia, and they were still celebrating the 14 FIFA World Cup Russia ranking. The Venezuelans who were wearing their burgundy red jerseys were the minority at the stadium.

Colombian won 2-1 with Yimmi Javier Chará Zamora's last-minute goal. The Colombian midfielder also plays as a right winger for Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro.

