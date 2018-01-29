WATCH LIVE: David Beckham announcement on new Miami soccer team

MIAMI - Soccer legend David Beckham and his Miami Beckham United partners are in South Florida Monday to unveil details about their new Major League Soccer team.

The soccer team's official name and colors are expected to be revealed during the event at the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall in Miami.

Ahead of the announcement, a group of soccer fans marched through downtown Miami, holding a sign that read: "MLS Miami. Ready for glory," before waiting in line to be allowed in the venue.

The MLS board of governors recently approved a new ownership group that aims to celebrate the team's first game in a new Overtown stadium in 2020.

MLS IN MIAMI: Don't screw this soccer thing up again, South Florida

Over the weekend, Beckham sat down with Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg and said the delayed launch of an MLS team in Miami has made his project stronger.

"It has been a process. It's been painful at times," Beckham said in the exclusive interview Sunday. "I think the fact that it has taken this long, the fact that it's taken four years actually has worked as a positive."

Beckham said the delay has allowed him to get to know Miami better and better understand what fans want from their hometown soccer team.

"I've always believed in the project. That's why, for me, I never gave up," Beckham said. "I knew Miami was the city. I knew this was going to be special."

