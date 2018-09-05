David Beckham's Major League Soccer team unveils name, crest

MIAMI - It's official.

The long-awaited Major League Soccer team in Miami unveiled its name and team crest early Wednesday on Twitter.

Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club.

Today, we’re proud to announce the official crest of that club.

Join us on a journey that has only just begun.

Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club.

Today, we're proud to announce the official crest of that club.

Join us on a journey that has only just begun.

THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.

"We are a new team, but we're a city with a lot of history, and I think that that's what we wanted to create with this crest," David Beckham said in a recorded message to fans.

"This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It's an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans." - David Beckham, Miami MLS Owner and President of Football Operations

Four years after announcing his intentions to bring a team to Miami, Beckham and his partners were awarded a franchise in January.

The team will be called Club Internacional de Futbol and is expected to begin play in 2020.

Beckham said he wanted to bring a "South American flavor" to the team's look, but with a "modern twist."

"I know we've created something that our fans are happy with," Beckham said. "I just hope we've created something that everybody will be happy with. I'm sure our rivals won't really care, but we care."

South Florida previously had an MLS team from 1998-2001, but it folded because of poor attendance. Unlike the Miami Fusion, which played its home games at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Beckham's team will play in the heart of the city of Miami.

Voters will be asked in November whether to allow the city to negotiate the sale of the Melreese Country Club golf course to Beckham and Miami business partner Jorge Mas for the development of Miami Freedom Park.

