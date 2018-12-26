Florida Supreme Court sides with county on soccer stadium land sale

MIAMI - The Florida Supreme Court has affirmed a trial court's ruling that allowed Miami-Dade County to sell a plot of land to build a new soccer stadium in Miami without opening the sale up for bidding.

Wednesday's decision upholds a previous ruling against neighboring landowner Bruce Matheson.

Matheson filed a lawsuit last year, alleging county commissioners illegally waived the competitive bidding process that ensures a fair deal for the public.

"Must the county sell the land through the competitive bid process? No, because the land was sold as an economic development incentive to attract tourism and hospitality industries; attract and retain a soccer business enterprise; create a soccer stadium and new jobs with it; enhance and expand economic activity in the county; grow and create business enterprises in the county; and create construction and development jobs to build the stadium," the Florida Supreme Court said in its ruling.

Florida Supreme Court ruling on Bruce Matheson vs Miami-Dade County

The debate was over 2.79 acres of land that the county sold to Beckham's group in June 2017 for the purposes of building a Major League Soccer stadium.

"Because the nearby landowner had no clear legal right to buy the land through the competitive bid process, and the county had no clear legal duty to offer the land for competitive bid, we affirm the trial court's dismissal of the landowner's claim," the ruling said.

