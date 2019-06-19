Inter Miami CF denies report Beckham selling share of team

David Beckham wants to transform Lockhart Stadium into a soccer complex that would host his team for its first two seasons.

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF is denying that David Beckham is selling his share of the team.

A report by Spanish writer Cristian Rivas indicated that Beckham was going to sell his portion of the Major League Soccer team to co-owner Jorge Mas.

Beckham would still be involved in the project and be a face of the team.

Local 10 News contacted Inter Miami, which said the report was untrue.

"There is no truth to this report," according to a representative. "David is a proud owner of the team."

Inter Miami CF plans to begin play next season.

The club is hoping to have a temporary home in Fort Lauderdale before moving to Miami.

