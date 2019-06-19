Inter Miami CF denies report Beckham selling share of team

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF is denying that David Beckham is selling his share of the team.
A report by Spanish writer Cristian Rivas indicated that Beckham was going to sell his portion of the Major League Soccer team to co-owner Jorge Mas.
Beckham would still be involved in the project and be a face of the team.
Local 10 News contacted Inter Miami, which said the report was untrue.
"There is no truth to this report," according to a representative. "David is a proud owner of the team."
Inter Miami CF plans to begin play next season.
The club is hoping to have a temporary home in Fort Lauderdale before moving to Miami.
