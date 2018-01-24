Miami Beckham United to officially announce MLS team on Monday

MIAMI - Former soccer star David Beckham and his partners will officially announce their new MLS franchise in Miami on Monday, a source familiar with the matter told Local 10 News.

The MLS board of governors recently approved a new ownership group that aims to celebrate the team's first game in a new Overtown stadium in 2020.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and MLS Commissioner Don Garber are expected to be at Monday's event, as well as entrepreneurs Marcelo Claure and Jorge and Jose Mas, who are part of the ownership group.

The Mas brothers are the sons of Jorge Mas Canosa, who founded the Cuban-American National Foundation. Claure is the founder and CEO of Sprint.

On Monday, the team's name is expected to be revealed, as well as its official colors.



