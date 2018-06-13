Miami could be hosting some World Cup 2026 soccer games

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - The World Cup 2026 is coming to the U.S., Mexico and Canada, in a joint-bid victory announced Wednesday.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA, announced North America beat out Morocco. The U.S. will host 60 games, Canada 10 games and Mexico 10 games.

The U.S. was chosen in part because the 16 stadiums needed already exist and the projected revenue for FIFA was $14 billion.

"It's a Super Bowl on steroids," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Gimenez hopes Miami-Dade will be able to host some of the World Cup 2026 games designated to the United States during the semifinals and benefit economically. Sen. Bill Nelson tweeted he is certain Orlando and Miami will be chosen.

"If we are one of the cities chosen -- which we think we will be -- then we are looking at 6 or 8 games here at the Hard Rock, so you are looking at about a month long event," Gimenez said. "Thousands of people coming in during the summer, filling up our hotel rooms, restaurants, shops."

In 1994, Miami was not chosen, but a lot has changed since then, including a $500 million Hard Rock stadium renovation.

