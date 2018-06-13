Miami could be hosting some World Cup 2026 soccer games

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - The World Cup 2026 is coming to the U.S., Mexico and Canada, in a joint-bid victory announced Wednesday.
The Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA, announced North America beat out Morocco. The U.S. will host 60 games, Canada 10 games and Mexico 10 games.
More Soccer Headlines
- Can't watch 48 games in 2 weeks? Focus on these top group play contests…
- Who should you root for in World Cup?
- World Cup 2018: Every matchup, kickoff time listed
- A World Cup in United States is huge win for Fox
- From Russia with soccer love: A viewer's guide to watching World Cup
- Is Russia 2018 last chance for Messi and Ronaldo?
- World Cup 2026: US-Mexico-Canada bid chosen as host
- North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup
The U.S. was chosen in part because the 16 stadiums needed already exist and the projected revenue for FIFA was $14 billion.
"It's a Super Bowl on steroids," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.
Gimenez hopes Miami-Dade will be able to host some of the World Cup 2026 games designated to the United States during the semifinals and benefit economically. Sen. Bill Nelson tweeted he is certain Orlando and Miami will be chosen.
"If we are one of the cities chosen -- which we think we will be -- then we are looking at 6 or 8 games here at the Hard Rock, so you are looking at about a month long event," Gimenez said. "Thousands of people coming in during the summer, filling up our hotel rooms, restaurants, shops."
In 1994, Miami was not chosen, but a lot has changed since then, including a $500 million Hard Rock stadium renovation.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.