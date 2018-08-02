Miami MLS appoints Paul McDonough as its first sporting director

MIAMI - The Miami MLS club has named Paul McDonough its first sporting director.

McDonough will report directly to managing owner Jorge Mas, as well as owner and President of Football Operations David Beckham.

A club spokeswoman said McDonough will be responsible for building the club's player roster and leading its sports operations, including talent development.

"On behalf of our city’s soccer fans, I look forward to welcoming Paul to Miami," Mas said in a statement. "Paul shares our dream for making Miami the League's Global Team and is uniquely positioned to recruit and develop the talent on and off the field to make this a reality."

McDonough has extensive experience in the soccer world, having most recently worked as vice president of Soccer Operations at Atlanta United.

"To be able to join the expansion franchise in Miami at its inception is truly exciting," McDonough said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with Jorge and the entire ownership group to build a team that represents the very best of soccer."

McDonough's new role will also have him overseeing the Miami MLS stadium and training ground construction.

"Paul is the first hire for our club and his appointment marks the real start of our journey in building, not only the team but also the team spirit of Miami MLS," Beckham said in a statement. "Paul's soccer experience is world class and he will help us to create a globally recognized team that we can all be proud of."

