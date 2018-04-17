Wade leads Heat to road win

PHILADELPHIA - Dwyane Wade turned back the clock and the Miami Heat turned the series around Monday in Philadelphia.

Wade led the Heat with 28 points off the bench as Miami won 113-103.

The Heat tied their series with Philadelphia at one game each.

Game 3 is Thursday in Miami.

The 76ers made a late push, but Wade put Philadelphia away with a steal and slam, a jumper and an assist.

The 76ers' 17-game winning streak has been snapped.

The Heat guaranteed a Game 5 next Tuesday in Philadelphia.

