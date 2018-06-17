Blame seismic event in Mexico on World Cup's soccer game

Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates by sliding on his knees after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by…

MOSCOW, Russia - The earth shook Sunday in Mexico, but it wasn't an earthquake.

The Mexican government reported an artificial earthquake "possibly due to mass jumping" after the first-half goal during the 35th minute of the 2018 World Cup game against Germany, the defending World Cup champion.

Hirving Lozano scored the "Gooooooooolazo" and the Mexicans' solid defense during the second half gave their team a victory.

The street parties are still ongoing Sunday afternoon in Mexico. It was a major milestone for the team. While Germany has won the tournament four times, Mexico had never advanced past the quarterfinals before.

Both teams were competing for the main spot of Group F, which also includes Sweden and South Korea.

Sweden will play against South Korea June 18.

South Korea will play against Mexico June 23.

Germany will play against Sweden June 23.

South Korea will play against Germany June 27.

