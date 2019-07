US women defeat Netherlands 2-0 to win fourth World Cup title

Rose Lavelle celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup match between the U.S. and the Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France.

LYON, France - The United States has won the Women's World Cup for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night.

Forward Megan Rapinoe's coolly taken penalty, following a video review, put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle's fine solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.

Rapinoe's sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White as the tournament's leading scorers.

Rapinoe, who recovered from a right hamstring strain to play, got an ovation from the U.S. fans when she came off in the 79th.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.