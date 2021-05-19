Credit & Collections Manager - Accounting Department

Want to work at WPLG?

As of May 19, 2021

Title: Credit & Collections Manager

Responsible for the day-to-day operational aspects of Credit and Collections, Accounts Receivable and Revenue Recording. Assesses the products, services, technologies and systems that are available and appropriate for Billing and Cash Applications.

Position reports to: CFO

Primary functions and responsibilities:

Provides strategic financial input and leadership on decision making issues affecting cash applications, accounts receivable, credit and collections.

Manages A/R relationships with customers

Helps develop strategies to maximize profits and efficiencies, safeguard assets and minimize costs.

Evaluates, develops and recommends credit and collection policies.

Recommends and implements improvements to current cash management processes and transactions.

Ensures compliance with internal controls, policies and procedures in day-to-day conduct of cash management activities.

Maintains and cultivates banking relationships and negotiates bank service fees.

Processes daily desktop deposit and returned bank account items.

Performs daily bank account reconciliation.

Posts and scans daily cash receipts/activities.

Tracks and resolves pay exceptions in a timely manner. Approves credit memos.

Reviews and is 2nd approver of ACH and wire transfers to Corp. Office.

Prepares monthly journal entries and general ledger upload for revenue, sales adjustments, and cash transactions.

Backup for monthly billing, electronic invoicing, and notarizing scripts.

Prepares and evaluates quarterly journal entry for Bad Debt Reserve.

Reconciles disbursement bank account and resolves discrepancies.

Helps with implementation of bank software or other cash application technology.

Understands appropriate procedures and processes around month-end and quarter-close activity as it relates to cash, accounts receivable, collections, revenues, bad debt reserve and general accounting department operations.

Can interpret financial results (income statement and balance sheet)

Prepares DSO section of President’s monthly report.

Conducts research into variances and determines explanations related to Accounts Receivable, Collections, DSOs.

Assists with preparing regulatory reporting and reports to Corporate Office.

Coordinates internal/external audits to ensure regulatory compliance.

Qualifications and Knowledge Required:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting required

CPA preferred

0-15 years of experience in accounting department operations

Management experience

Knowledge of MS Office including Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Knowledge of appropriate accounting and financial software packages

Knowledge of Media traffic, billing, and cash application software packages

Knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Skills:

Ability to organize, plan, multi-task, manage and meet deadlines

Ability to work in a team environment as well as independently

Ability to troubleshoot, propose solutions, resolve issues, not just point out errors

Ability to make decisions and explain them

Financial analysis and analytical skills; Detail-oriented

Diplomatic skills in dealing with customers, peers, and staff

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Ad

Please follow link below to apply for Credit & Collection Manage Position:

URL: https://us60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7470

Send resume to: Leo Elgarresta, CFO

lelgarresta@wplg.com

No phone calls, please.