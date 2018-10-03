2018-2019-01

As of October 3, 2018

JOB TITLE

Account Executive - TV

LOCATION

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Job Description

WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale is looking for a dynamic and experienced Account Executive to join our team. Individuals in this role handle client, agency and direct accounts. Key tasks include: strong New Business development skills, contacting and presenting to clients and agencies, developing marketing campaigns that encompass all platforms, negotiating contracts, building creative solutions, executing transactions.

Job Responsibilities

• Handle an active list. Maintain and grow existing accounts

• Prospect, negotiate, and generate new leads, as well as qualify leads

• Develop strong executive level client and agency relationships and sell all of WPLG’s media properties

• Strong communication and collaboration skills internally and externally

• Develop client-specific pitches, attend client meetings, make presentations and close sales

• Must have knowledge of digital and media advertising sales

Minimum Qualifications

Required Skills & Experience

• 3-5 years of experience in related media sales (broadcast & digital)

• Strong written and verbal communications skills

• Ability to understand media related Research and Data to incorporate into sales pitches

• Strategic, motivated, enthusiastic self-starter who is able to work effectively in a fast-moving organization

• Ability to develop customized marketing solutions for clients, possess exceptional presentation skills and have a professional presence

• Proven track record of success in media sales at agencies and on client side

• Proficient in MS Office -- including Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Desired Skills & Experience

• Client skills including prospecting, conveying value proposition and overcoming objections

• Ability to conduct effective account planning and coordinate different resources to meet customer needs

• Ability to collaborate/communicate effectively with relevant departments at Univision

• Effective interpersonal skills, organizational and time management abilities

• Experience using Wide Orbit

• Experience using Media Monitors

• Ideal candidate is IAB certified

• Proficient with Comscore and Nielsen

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.



Please follow link below to apply for ACCTEXEC2 Position:

URL: https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia



WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Send resume to: Belinda Tuckerman, Local Sales Manager

btuckerman@wplg.com. No phone calls please.



