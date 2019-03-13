JOB TITLE

Account Executive - TV

LOCATION

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Job Description

WPLG-TV, ABC affiliate, a Berkshire Hathaway company in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale is searching for an experienced Account Executive who’s able to set them self apart in a competitive marketplace. Must have strong experience in selling broadcast, digital and multi-platform media. Individuals in this role will handle client, agency and direct accounts. Key tasks include: strong New Business developmental skills, contacting and presenting to clients and agencies, developing marketing campaigns that encompass broadcast and digital platforms, negotiating contracts, building creative solutions and executing transactions.

Job Responsibilities

• Handle an active account list. Maintain and grow existing accounts

• Prospect, negotiate, generate and qualify new business leads

• Develop strong executive level client and agency relationships

• Strong communication and collaboration skills internally and externally

• Develop client-specific presentations, attend client meetings, make presentations and close sales

Minimum Qualifications

Required Skills & Experience

• 3-5 years of experience in related media sales (broadcast & digital)

• Strong written and verbal communications skills

• Ability to understand media related Research and Data to incorporate into sales presentations

• Strategic, motivated, enthusiastic self-starter who is able to work effectively in a fast-moving organization and competitive market place.

• Ability to develop customized marketing solutions for clients, possess exceptional presentation skills and have a professional presence

• Proven track record of success in media sales at agencies and on client side

• Proficient in MS Office -- including Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint



Desired Skills & Experience

Ideal candidate is IAB certified

Client skills including prospecting, conveying value proposition and overcoming objections

Ability to conduct effective account planning and coordinate different resources meeting customer needs

Ability to collaborate/communicate effectively with relevant departments

Effective interpersonal skills, organizational and time management abilities

Experience using Wide Orbit

Experience using Media Monitors

Proficient with Nielsen and ComScore

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.



Please follow link below to apply for ACCTEXEC2 Position:

URL: https://usr55.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7088

Send resume to: Alex Price, Local Sales Manager

aprice@wplg.com. No phone calls please.





