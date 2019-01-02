Date Posted: January 2, 2019

Position: Accounting Manager

Reports to: Controller

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Accounting Manager is responsible for all areas relating to financial reporting. This position will be responsible for adhering to GAAP principles, maintaining accounting practices and procedures to ensure accurate and timely financial statements. The Accounting Manager supervises personnel in accounts receivable and accounts payable and is responsible to ensure that work is properly allocated and completed timely and accurately.

This position addresses tight deadlines and a multitude of accounting activities including general ledger preparation, financial reporting, internal and external audit preparation and the support of budget and forecast activities.

The Accounting Manager will have contact with the company’s President & CEO, Controller, and third party support vendors (e.g. Attorneys, Payroll and Benefits Providers, 401-k Plan, Risk Insurance, and Tax Firms).

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure an accurate (no errors) and timely monthly, quarterly and year end close. Supervise the preparation of monthly journal entries.

Handle personally or supervises bank and general ledger reconciliations and ensure these are performed in a timely and accurate manner.

Assist in the daily banking requirements. Ensure accurate and timely processing of positive pay and ACH transactions.

Serve as backup to the payroll functions performed by the Payroll & Benefits Coordinator.

Support budget and forecasting activities. Perform analytical review of income statement, balance sheet and cash flows.

Collaborate with other department managers to support overall department goals and objectives.

Advise staff regarding the handling of non-routine reporting transactions.

Respond to inquiries from the President & CEO, Controller, and other managers regarding financial results, special reporting requests and the like.

Work with the Controller to ensure clean and timely audits. Support Controller with special projects.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Education

BA/BS in Business with an emphasis in Accounting. CPA with strong GAAP technical accounting knowledge, preferred.

Technical Skills, Abilities and Prior Experience

10+ years of accounting/finance experience, with progressive management experience. Media Industry experience a plus.

Has excellent critical thinking as well as analytical skills. Displays the ability to pay close attention to detail.

Experience with Oracle or other large automated accounting system a plus. Must have strong experience with Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Possess strong verbal and written communication skills. Strong interpersonal, supervisory and people skills required. Accounting is a service department.

Possess exceptional organizational skills and is an effective time manager and multi-tasker.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines required.

During Closings, Annual Budgets and Special Projects, the goal is to complete the project accurately and timely. Therefore, additional hours will be necessary.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting. An employee will be required to follow any other job-related duties required by the manager.

**WPLG, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, military service, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screen, investigative background check, employment, education, and reference verifications.

