Assignment Editor

Responsibilities included but are not limited to manning assignment desk in various capacities. Setting up interviews and following-up on viewer phone calls. Researching information and leads, making agency checks, handling news tips and story ideas, phone calls. Edits, or assists in writing, editing and posting on all multimedia platforms.

Engages users through social media, responds to reader comments and pursues other avenues for integrating with audiences.

Knows how to play big and win weather and breaking news.

Asks tough questions, demands accurate answers, and exhibits extraordinary poise and ethical decision-making skills under pressure. Other duties as assigned.

Minimum 2 years news assignment editor experience. A college degree in Journalism, Communications or a related field is preferred. Must be able to work well under pressure and deal effectively with last minute deadlines. Grasp of Spanish/Creole languages helpful.

Please follow link below to apply for position:

https://usr53.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia/Posting/View/4391



Bill Pohovey

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls please.

