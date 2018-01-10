As of January 3, 2018

Position: Digital Technology Director

Responsibilities:

• Drive vendor selection process; maintain the vendor relationship for digital products, services, vendors

• Provide leadership on products and experience; promote best-practices, new ideas, in-depth research, analysis and reporting, on all digital platforms

• Develop workflows and roll-out training as well as implementation plans for new products, features and tools

• Educate internal teams on product launch best practices and product performance

• Be an expert in key disciplines such as digital tool usage and capabilities

• Be the voice of our digital audience. Understand the needs of our users, monitoring behavior/analytics

• Translate end-user needs and product objectives into a product strategy

• Work closely with sales department to boost digital revenue

• Be the digital product expert. Maintain a product roadmap / timeline of prioritized product improvements. Manage existing client expectations by communicating product decisions, progress and plans

• Drive build vs. buy decisions and be able to identify, evaluate, integrate, and manage third-party technology solutions and contracts

• Must have a technical understanding of digital content creation and delivery in order to develop budgets, scopes of work and vendor requirements

• Partner with business development to determine monetization strategies for digital products

Establish program and product goals, helping to identify and mitigate risks, tracing progress, resolving conflicts, ensuring quality,

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications or related field required. Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, morning or holidays.

Please follow link below to apply for PRODUCER2Position:

URL: https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia



