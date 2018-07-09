As of: July 9, 2018

Director (Ross OverDrive operator)

The ideal candidate has a creative vision, and does more than follow a producer’s rundown. We want directors who help create our newscasts and other special programming. Our directors are expected to catch mistakes before they hit air. We want directors to seek out new ways to shoot the talent, new ideas for lighting, special effects and other creative elements in our programming. A minimum of 2 years prior directing and/or technical directing experience is a requirement for this position. Operation and/or training on Ross OverDrive automation system is a plus! Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: the ability to lead a crew in executing an innovative live broadcast format on a multi-venue set with a heavy emphasis on local and satellite live remotes. Candidate will be responsible for working with state of the art equipment. Experience using iNEWS, Ross OverDrive and production switchers, Miranda Vertigo graphics system and Avid Command is helpful but not a requirement. This is not an entry-level position.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Please follow link below to apply for COORDNTR2 Position:

URL: https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia

Daniel Bruederlin

Chief Newscast Director

dbruederlin@wplg.com

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

No phone calls please.

