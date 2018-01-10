As of 1/10/18

Job listing: Meteorologist

Local 10 News, the top-rated news station in South Florida, is looking for a Meteorologist for on air work. South Florida is a very active weather area. There is constant severe weather, and of course, hurricanes. You must be able to produce your own weathercasts using Weather Central's 3D: LIVE, ESP: LIVE, LIVE: Wire HD, News Navigator, and DCE. You must build weathercasts for broadcast, the internet, and radio.

Job Requirements:

Please follow link below to apply Position: ANCHOR2

URL: https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia

Send DVD and resume to:

Bill Pohovey, News Director,

WPLG/TV Local 10 News

3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard,

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls please.

