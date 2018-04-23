Date Posted: April 23, 2013

Position: Operations Accountant

Location: Hallandale, FL

Reports to: Controller

JOB DESCRIPTION:

• Complete rotations in these Finance Areas:

o Accounts Receivable (client input, collections, credit research, metrics)

o Accounts Payable (vendor input, review invoices, coding, research inquiries)

• Provide financial assistance for decision making in a timely manner.

• Anticipate needs and be one step ahead at all times (i.e. proactive)

• Determine what information management needs and explain numbers to non-financial managers.

o Review historical information and project future trends. Provide detailed information on actual operational revenues and expenses.

o Review actuals and compare them to budget. Highlight financial reports that show significant variances between actuals and budget and provide detail.

• Monitor and analyze department workflow to develop and implement more efficient procedures while maintaining a high level of accuracy.

• Ensure financial transactions are performed in compliance with accounting principles and company policies.

• Ensure accurate recording and analysis of revenues and expenses.

• Prepare journal entries utilizing adequate data/supporting documentation.

• Ensure an accurate and timely monthly, quarterly, and year-end close in order to produce accurate financial reports, statements, and account reconciliations.

• Prepare monthly Sales and Use tax returns, annual Personal Property tax return.

• Address and resolve inquiries from other departments in a timely and accurate manner.

• Coordinate internal and external audit processes with Auditors.

• Develop solutions to resolve accounting discrepancies and other financial problems/issues. Set up internal controls checks and balances.

• Provide administrative support including filing, copying, emails, and phone calls.

• Manage, lead, or assist in special projects whenever asked.

This job description in no way implies that these are the only duties to be performed. The Operations Accountant will be required to follow any other job-related duties required by the company.

Skills & Working Environment:

• Self-starter, who can work independently and accurately with minimal supervision when needed, yet can thrive in a collaborative team based environment.

• Welcome challenges and enjoy going above and beyond in order to reach group goals.

• Demonstrate effective organizational and time management skills with respect to deadlines.

• Ability to multi-task and work under pressure.

• Exercise good judgment, planning skills and leadership traits.

• Strong interpersonal, supervisory and customer service skills required.

• Possess good verbal & written communication skills.

• During Monthly & Yearly Closings as well as Annual Budgets and Special Projects, the goal is to meet deadlines or complete the project in an accurate and timely fashion. Therefore, additional hours will be necessary.

Education/Training:

• Bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in Accounting, Business, or Finance required.

• Proficiency in MS Excel and accounting software packages (e.g. SBS).

• Minimum of 5 years of analytical experience, preferred.

• Relevant industry experience is a strong plus.

• Some supervisory experience is also preferred.



***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

