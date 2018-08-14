As of: 8/13/18

Responsibilities:

Oversee the complete preparation of newscast including writing stories and coordinating with: reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff and production department. The producer will also coordinate the program in the control room. Must be able to use knowledge of current events to participate in editorial process and write scripts.

Qualifications:

• Knowledge of television news

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

• Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays

• Ability to work in a fast-paced high-energy environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

• 3-5 years experience as a writer or producer in a commercial news operation required

• College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

• News computer knowledge necessary

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for Producer2 Position:

https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia

Steve Owen

Assistant News Director

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

sowen@wplg.com

No phone calls please.

