WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, is seeking a flexible multi-talented Promotion Producer/Editor, to work with a team of talented creative staff. Candidate must possess the creative and technical skills to design, edit, and produce. Position will create On-air image, as well as On-air topical promotion announcements including writing and producing effective news promos, commercials and related motion graphics. The position requires a creatively strong, self-motivated individual to join our creative team in order to continue to build and maintain the WPLG brand.

Position requirements:

• Applicable college degree preferred

• 2-4 years experience in television production and promotion.

• High-level experience with Adobe Creative Cloud applications is an absolute must.

• Strong writing and organizational skills also a must.

• 1-2 years experience using Adobe software (Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop).

• 1-2 years experience with Avid Media Composer.

• Proficient with EFP cameras, audio, and lighting equipment.

• Proficient with Microsoft software (Windows/Office)

• Design and develop promotional campaigns ranging from daily news-based topical promotions to long-term running image-based campaigns.

• Strong communication skills, comfortable interacting with Sales, News, and Digital Departments. (We are a team)

• Strategic thinker and strong decision maker.

• Create radio and cable spots for outside media during rating periods.

• Extensive knowledge of television production techniques.

• Experience with in-field shooting, and using 3D software(Cinema 4D/and Cinema 4D Lite) is a plus

All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam, including drug screen, required reference & background checks, and educational degree verification. A valid driver’s license is required.

Please follow link below to apply for the Assignment Editor Position:

https://usr57.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7174

Contact:

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Eddy Alvarez, email: ealvarez@wplg.com

