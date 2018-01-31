As of January 24, 2018

Job Listing: Promotion Producer/Editor

Description:

WPLG the ABC affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale is seeking a flexible multi-talented Promotion Producer/Editor, to work with a team of talented creative staff. Candidate must possess the creative and technical skills to write, produce, design and edit. Position will create On-air image, as well as On-air topical promotion announcements. Including writing and producing effective news promos, commercials and related motion graphics. The position requires a creatively strong, self-motivated individual to join our team and help build and maintain the WPLG brand.

Position requirements:

• Applicable college degree preferred

• 2-4 years’ experience in television production/Promotion.

• Strong writing and organizational skills a must.

• High-level experience with Adobe Creative Cloud applications and compositing tools a must.

• 1-2 years’ Avid editing experience.

• 1-2 years’ Premier Pro editing experience.

• Proficient with Camera, audio and lighting equipment.

• Oversee scheduling of promotion spots on logs and maintain inventory

• Design and develop promotional campaigns ranging from proof of performance to image campaigns.

• Strong communication skills, comfortable interacting with Sales, News, and Digital Departments. (We are a team)

• Strategic thinker and strong decision maker.

• Create radio and cable spots for outside media during rating periods.

• Extensive knowledge of television production techniques, shooting, and computer graphics including Avid editing, Photoshop, and Aftereffects. (and every other program and plugin to make pretty pictures )

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for EDITOR2:

URL: https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

bmccord@wplg.com



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.