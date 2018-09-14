As of Sept. 12, 2018

NEWS REPORTER

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Examining significant news items to determine ideas for features and news reports and evaluating leads and tips in developing story ideas; conduct and present live, taped or filmed interviews and voice-over reports in the studio and/or from the site of a news event; follow through on the development of a previously reported story for news updates and additional reports; maintain and cultivate news sources; maintains standards in writing, delivery and presentation of news stories; ability to work with photographer/editor to improve story presentation; able to follow the direction of assignment editors, producers and other managers, able to meet tough deadlines. Must be available for overnight and weekend hours. Other duties as assigned.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Prefer candidates with demonstrable experience as a television general assignment reporter. Extensive live reporting experience is required.

Please follow link below to apply for Reporter3:

URL: https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia

Send resume and tapes to:

Bill Pohovey

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls please.

TAPES WILL NOT BE RETURNED.





