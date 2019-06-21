As of: June 17, 2019

Position: Senior Promotion Producer/Editor

Description:

WPLG the ABC affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale is seeking a flexible multi-talented Senior Promotion Producer/Editor, to work with a team of talented creative staff. Candidate must possess the creative and technical skills to write, produce, design and edit. Position will create image, as well as topical on-air promotion announcements. Including writing and producing effective news promos, commercials and related motion graphics. Candidate must be fluent in multimedia digital platforms and up to date with emerging digital video formats, codecs and related industry technology. The position requires a creatively strong, self-motivated individual that will help our team build and maintain the WPLG brand.

Position requirements:

Applicable college degree preferred

5 + years’ experience in television production/Promotion.

Strong writing and organizational skills a must.

High-level experience with Adobe Creative Suite and compositing tools.

3+ years’ Avid. Premiere Pro or other non-linear editing experience.

Oversee scheduling of promotion spots on logs and maintain inventory

Design and develop promotional campaigns ranging from proof of performance to image campaigns.

Strong communication skills, comfortable interacting with Sales, News, and Digital Departments. (We are a team)

Strategic thinker and strong decision maker.

Create radio and cable spots for outside media during rating periods.

Extensive knowledge of television production techniques, shooting, and computer graphics including Avid editing, Photoshop, and Aftereffects. (and every other program and plugin to make pretty pictures )

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for CPYDESGNR2 Position:

URL: https://usr56.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7128

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Send resume to: Erika Medel, Promotion Manager. No phone calls please.

