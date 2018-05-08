PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - As of: May 8, 2018

Position: Videographer/Editor

Description:

WPLG, the ABC affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, is seeking a flexible multi-talented Videographer/Editor to work with a team of talented, creative staffers. Candidate must possess creative and technical skills in lighting, shot blocking, shooting, editing long and short format programming. The position requires a creatively-strong, self-motivated individual, a person who can tell a story well with audio and video.

Position requirements:

• Applicable college degree preferred

• 2-3 years experience in television production.

• Strong technical and organizational skills a must.

• High-level experience with Adobe Creative Suite and compositing and editing programs.

• 1-2 years Avid or non-linear editing experience.

• Proficient with camera, audio and lighting equipment.

• Strong communication skills, comfortable interacting with Sales, News, and Digital Departments. (We are a team)

• Strategic thinker and strong decision maker.

• Extensive knowledge of television production techniques, shooting, and computer graphics including Avid, Premiere Pro editing, Photoshop, and Aftereffects. (and every other program and plug-in to make pretty pictures )

All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam, including drug screen, required reference & background checks, and educational degree verification. A valid driver’s license is required.

Please follow link below to apply for Editor2 Position:

URL: https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and alcohol testing, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Send resume to: Glen Eklund, No phone calls please. geklund@wplg.com.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.