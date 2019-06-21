As of June 18, 2019

Job Listing: Web Editor -- Full Time

WPLG is looking for a web editor to join our expanding Digital team at Local 10. The Web Editor will be involved in a variety of operations as we continue to grow our digital presence and promote our station’s on-air and online content. The web editor will be responsible for producing new interactive content for Local10.com that includes traditional storytelling elements, as well as utilizing other media platforms involving video, slideshows, and other applications. Responsibilities also include managing breaking news situations in partnership with the on-air news desk and creating content that brings updated information to viewers as quickly as possible.

Along with producing original content, the web editor will be expected to work with Local 10 reporters to help manage their daily material and integrate it with the station’s digital efforts. Candidates will also be asked to find viral material that can be used to increase engagement on Local 10.com and other Local 10 digital platforms.

Any applicant is expected to possess strong news judgment and strong familiarity with various aspects of digital journalism.

• Candidates must have strong multi-tasking skills, work well under deadline pressure

• Candidates must have strong writing skills, sound editorial judgment and highly developed digital skills. B.A. in Journalism or related field and three to five years prior experience working for a television news station, daily newspaper or in an on-line news environment required.

• Candidates must be willing to work nights and weekends

