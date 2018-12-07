As of: Nov. 27, 2018

Job Listing: Weekend Executive Producer - Full Time

Responsibilities:

Oversee the complete preparation of four hour weekend morning newscast. Seeking hands on EP with solid news judgment, leadership skills, creativity and a drive for excellence. Seeking strategic thinker and someone who can plan and then execute that plan. Candidate must be a proven leader in digital efforts and social media. Candidate must have several years producing experience in major market newsrooms and EP experience. Must be able to multi task and be a team player.

Qualifications:

• Knowledge of television news

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

• Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays

• Ability to work in a fast-paced high-energy environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

• 3-5 years' experience as a producer and/or executive producer in a commercial news operation required

• College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

• News computer knowledge necessary

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for Producer2 Position:

URL: https://850.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/bhmedia

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

Send resume to: Bill Pohovey, VP/News Director

No phone calls please.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.