Local 10, Walgreens team up for 'Flu Shot Friday'

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It's flu season and Local 10 is teaming up with Walgreens to bring you "Flu Shot Friday."
For one day only on Friday, Oct. 26, Walgreens will offer flu shots to Local 10 viewers at nearly two dozen stores throughout South Florida.
Local 10 is encouraging viewers to visit a Walgreens store from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At this event, uninsured and underinsured individuals will be given a flu-shot voucher, allowing them to receive the flu vaccine at no cost. Flu-shot vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
It's also a perfect time for people with health insurance to receive their flu vaccination, too.
The flu-shot vouchers are donated by Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a national program to make flu shots available to those without health insurance coverage or to those who are unable to afford a flu shot.
Each voucher is good for one flu shot at any Walgreens and is subject to the terms and conditions on the voucher. Must be 18 years of age or older to receive a flu shot at Walgreens stores.
"For more than a decade, Walgreens pharmacists have been a trusted and accessible community resource for flu shots and other immunizations," said Georgia Lehoczky, Walgreens regional health director. "Every flu season is unpredictable, which is why an annual flu shot is the first and most important preventive measure to take to protect yourself and those around you throughout the season."
Local 10's Flu Shot Friday is for one day only. No appointment is necessary.
For your convenience, below is a list of Walgreens stores near you providing flu shots, along with full hours of operation.
Broward County
Coconut Creek
4600 Coconut Creek Parkway
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
24 hours
Pompano Beach
1101 East Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
7 a.m.-11 p.m.
3573 North Federal Highway
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Tamarac
6401 West Commercial Blvd.
Tamarac, FL 33319
8 a.m.-midnight
Fort Lauderdale
2355 NE 26th St.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
7 a.m.-11 p.m.
3895 West Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
24 hours
Hallandale Beach
1300 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
24 hours
Pembroke Pines
9005 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
8 a.m.-midnight
Miami-Dade County
Aventura
18665 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura, FL 33180
24 hours
North Miami
750 NW 119th St.
North Miami, FL 33168
8 a.m.-midnight
Hialeah
400 Hialeah Drive
Hialeah, FL 33010
24 hours
5701 NW 183rd St.
Hialeah, FL 33015
24 hours
Miami
1695 NW 20th St.
Miami, FL 33142
24 hours
655 NW 57th Ave.
Miami, FL 33126
24 hours
Miami Beach
7340 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
West Miami-Dade
1601 SW 107th Ave.
Miami, FL 33165
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
3595 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
24 hours
Southwest Miami-Dade
11690 SW 72nd St.
Miami, FL 33173
24 hours
Homestead
861 NE Eighth St.
Homestead, FL 33030
8 a.m.-midnight
Monroe County
Key West
2805 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
Key West, FL 33040
8 a.m.-10 p.m.
