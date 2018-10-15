Local 10, Walgreens team up for 'Flu Shot Friday'

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It's flu season and Local 10 is teaming up with Walgreens to bring you "Flu Shot Friday."

For one day only on Friday, Oct. 26, Walgreens will offer flu shots to Local 10 viewers at nearly two dozen stores throughout South Florida.

Local 10 is encouraging viewers to visit a Walgreens store from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At this event, uninsured and underinsured individuals will be given a flu-shot voucher, allowing them to receive the flu vaccine at no cost. Flu-shot vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

It's also a perfect time for people with health insurance to receive their flu vaccination, too.

The flu-shot vouchers are donated by Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a national program to make flu shots available to those without health insurance coverage or to those who are unable to afford a flu shot.

Each voucher is good for one flu shot at any Walgreens and is subject to the terms and conditions on the voucher. Must be 18 years of age or older to receive a flu shot at Walgreens stores.

"For more than a decade, Walgreens pharmacists have been a trusted and accessible community resource for flu shots and other immunizations," said Georgia Lehoczky, Walgreens regional health director. "Every flu season is unpredictable, which is why an annual flu shot is the first and most important preventive measure to take to protect yourself and those around you throughout the season."

Local 10's Flu Shot Friday is for one day only. No appointment is necessary.

For your convenience, below is a list of Walgreens stores near you providing flu shots, along with full hours of operation.

Broward County

Coconut Creek

4600 Coconut Creek Parkway

Coconut Creek, FL 33063

24 hours

Pompano Beach

1101 East Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

7 a.m.-11 p.m.

3573 North Federal Highway

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Tamarac

6401 West Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac, FL 33319

8 a.m.-midnight

Fort Lauderdale

2355 NE 26th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

7 a.m.-11 p.m.

3895 West Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

24 hours

Hallandale Beach

1300 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

24 hours

Pembroke Pines

9005 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

8 a.m.-midnight

Miami-Dade County

Aventura

18665 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

24 hours

North Miami

750 NW 119th St.

North Miami, FL 33168

8 a.m.-midnight

Hialeah

400 Hialeah Drive

Hialeah, FL 33010

24 hours

5701 NW 183rd St.

Hialeah, FL 33015

24 hours

Miami

1695 NW 20th St.

Miami, FL 33142

24 hours

655 NW 57th Ave.

Miami, FL 33126

24 hours

Miami Beach

7340 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

West Miami-Dade

1601 SW 107th Ave.

Miami, FL 33165

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

3595 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33145

24 hours

Southwest Miami-Dade

11690 SW 72nd St.

Miami, FL 33173

24 hours

Homestead

861 NE Eighth St.

Homestead, FL 33030

8 a.m.-midnight

Monroe County

Key West

2805 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

Key West, FL 33040

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

