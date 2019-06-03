From the 'Big Bus Tour' to book drives, Todd Tongen gave all for community

MIAMI - Telling a great story was Todd Tongen's gift, but his passion was giving back to the community he and his family called home for over three decades.

Todd never needed words to promote Local 10 initiatives, he let his larger-than-life personality speak for him.

No one could ever forget the year Todd showed up dressed as a turkey to kick off the Local 10 Day of Giving. Along with co-anchor and close friend Neki Mohan, he made everyone laugh and find satisfaction in donating to the needy.

Todd's gift of humor was in full force every year beginning at the crack of dawn as he lead the Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express.

That gift often came at the expense of his colleagues, and sometimes he was the butt of the joke and Todd didn't mind one bit.

He gave his all and his best to the community he loved so much.

Thanks to him, many people had food to eat and many children had a toy to unwrap on Christmas Day, and many more now have a book to read.

Last week, Todd and Neki were on the road surprising students at different South Florida schools for the station's annual Big Book Drive.

Todd was his usual, playful self as he spread cheer and love for literacy to all the kids who grativated to him.

Todd Tongen was as at the center of every big station outreach program. It was a testament to his committment and his concern for all Local 10 viewers.

