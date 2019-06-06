Here's how you can help Todd Tongen's legacy live on

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - In the days after the death of Local 10 News anchor and reporter Todd Tongen, so many throughout South Florida have asked where to send flowers and condolences.

Todd's family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

As Local 10 News revealed Wednesday, Todd's death was a suicide.

Todd's brother, Dr. Scott Tongen, said he believes Todd was tormented by the fear that he had lewy body dementia, the same affliction that claimed the life of their mother in August 2017.

"I'm convinced that he thought he had it," Tongen told Local 10 News reporter Michael Putney. "Whether there was conclusive evidence or not, I think he thought he had it, and that may have been enough."

The Lewy Body Dementia Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of, supporting people with and promoting scientific advances of lewy body dementia.

Todd had been a beloved member of the Local 10 family since December 1989. He is survived by his wife, Karen, sons, Tyler and Ryker, and brothers. His presence will be greatly missed, but his spirit lives on in his loyal viewers.

WPLG will also be making a donation in Todd's name.

