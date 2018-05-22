Station

Local 10 Health & Lifestyle Expo returns June 2

Meet your Local 10 News team member at Broward Westfield

By Mayte Padron - Community Relations Director

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It's time for the Local 10 Health & Lifestyle Expo. 

The free, family-friendly event features live performances, interactive booth exhibits, exciting giveaways and a chance to meet your favorite Local 10 on-air personalities. 

Watch

It all takes place Saturday, June 2, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Broward Westfield mall in Plantation.  

There will be stage performances and demonstrations, including a fashion show, heart-pumping athletic training and exercise routines and award-winning dance presentations. 

There's no better time to get fit and healthy than the annual Local 10 Health & Lifestyle Expo! 

Local 10 Talent Appearance Times 

Noon to 2:30 p.m.

Kristi Krueger 
Ian Margol 
Clay Ferraro
Todd Tongen 
Will Manso 
Roy Ramos
Nicole Perez
Samantha Bryant 
Terrell Forney 
Luke Dorris  
Madeleine Wright 
Janine Stanwood 
 
2:30-5 p.m.

Laurie Jennings
Neki Mohan 
Layron Livingston 
Betty Davis 
Eric Yutzy
Liane Morejon
Jenise Fernandez
Jeff Weinsier 
Jacey Birch 
Louis Aguirre  
Bryan Norcross

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.