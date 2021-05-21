Dating apps team up with White House to reach July 4th vaccination goal

Popular dating apps are teaming up with the White House, to help push more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble, Badoo, Match and at least four others, have special plans to help with that push.

Tinder is adding stickers saying “Getting Vaxed” or “Vaccines Save Lives”.

The apps are also adding features for members to let potential dates know that they have been vaccinated.

Members who have been vaccinated will get a “Super Like” to up their chances of being seen by a potential match.

The White House has a goal to get at least 70 percent of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.