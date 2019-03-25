Apple News Plus to allow access to newspapers for $10 per month

Roger Rosner, vice president of applications at Apple Inc., speaks during a company product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019 in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Michael Short/Getty Images)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Apple's News Plus, a $10-per-month subscription app, will allow users to read magazines and some newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal.

The company announced the release Monday during an event in California. Apple's news service will be keeping 50 percent of subscription revenue from publishers.

The digital subscription is an upgrade from the Apple News app, which gives iPhone users access to articles for free. According to Apple, readers click on 5 billion articles a month.

Unlike Google and Facebook, Apple promises not to allow advertisers to have access to users' reading choices.

