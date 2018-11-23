Attention online shoppers: Here is list of top Black Friday deals

Many shoppers will avoid the mall crowds and enjoy Black Friday sales on the mobile phones. File photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

MIAMI - Many shoppers will be taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales with their mobile phones this year.

Naturally, these shoppers are creating a high demand for modern televisions, headphones, gaming updates, laptops, tablets and phone deals.

Here is a list of some of the best deals online per category.

TV

$40 Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (2nd Gen)

Amazon has this deal. Cnet experts say it comes for less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone.

$320 TCL 4K Roku TV comes in 43 and 49 inches

Amazon has this deal. Experts from Wired say have an interface and a remote that are easy to use "and great for streaming out of the box."

$650 Vizio P-Series (55-inch 4K HDR TV)

Best Buy has this deal.

Headphones and speakers

$24 New Echo Dot

Amazon has this deal with a smart plug for $5. Experts from Wired say it "has improved sound and a classier look to it."

$26 Metallic Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case

Metallic Sounds has this deal. Experts with engadget say these earbuds are as comfortable as the Apple Airpods.

$198 Sony WHY1000XM2/B Noise Canceling Headphones

Amazon has this deal.

Laptops

$200 Dell 11.6" Chromebook - Intel Celeron

Best Buy has this deal.

Appliances

Lowe's is offering a gift card.

Gaming

$17 God of War

GameStop has this deal.

$99 Two Nintendo Labo Kits

Best Buy has this deal. Experts from Wired say "both Kits come with multiple things to build that will take at least a dozen hours of focused fun."

Google Express has a Black Friday page just for consoles. The promo code is BF18.

Other toys

$8 Kiwi Crates

KiwiCo has this deal. Experts from Wired say it is their "favorite kid's gift subscription."

$10 Brother P-Touch Label Maker

Amazon has this deal.

$11 Universal Waterproof Solar Charger

Mobile Kingdom has this deal.

$50 Brazyn Collapsible Foam Roller

Huckberry has this deal. Experts from Wired say it is "easy to pack if you fear for the state of your IT band while traveling over the holidays."

$49.99 Star Wars Propel Drone Collector's Edition

Propel has this deal. Experts from engadget say it "can reach speeds of up to 35 mph and engage other drones in nail-biting aerial combat."

$199 Apple watch series 3

Target has this deal. Cnet experts say "it's at an all-time low price."

Retailers with best deals

Amazon

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

